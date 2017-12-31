Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Finishes career year watching win from the sidelines

Bell was inactive (coach's decision) for Sunday's 28-24 win over the Browns, finishing the 2017 season with 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns on 321 carries. He also caught 85 passes (on 107 targets) for 655 yards and 2 touchdowns in 15 games.

Bell had a career-high in carries, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, receptions, targets and receiving yards this season, and avoided missing time due to injury for only the second time in his five-year career. An unrestricted free agent, Bell should receive a shiny new contact and, with no serious competition currently on the roster, is likely to return to Pittsburgh in 2018. Regardless of where he plays, Bell is one of the best and most versatile running backs in the league. He'll put his talents to use after a first-round bye when Pittsburgh hosts an AFC divisional round game in Week 19.