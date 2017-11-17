Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Generates 103 total yards in victory

Bell rushed 12 times for 46 yards and brought in nine of 11 targets for 57 yards in Thursday's 40-17 win over the Titans.

Defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau appeared intent on not allowing Bell to beat the Titans on the ground, leading to the standout running back's lowest carry total since the opener versus the Browns. The 25-year-old's yardage tally was also his worst since that contest, but Bell helped make it up to fantasy owners with his second-most prolific reception total of the campaign. Bell's usage continues to be through the roof in most games, rendering him an elite option in all season-long and daily formats despite a current 3.8 yards per carry figure that's his lowest since his rookie season. He'll look to get his numbers on the ground back up versus the Packers in a Week 12 home showdown.