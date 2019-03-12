Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Gets deadline from Jets
Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports the Jets have given Bell a deadline to decide if he will sign with them.
Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports the Raiders are still alive in the bidding, while Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggests the Ravens have emerged as the favorites to sign Mark Ingram. The Jets presumably intend to revoke their contract offer and shift the focus to other running backs if Bell doesn't make a decision before the unspecified deadline.
