Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Grinds out yardage in win over Vikings
Bell rushed 27 times for 87 yards and caught all four of his targets for another four yards in Sunday's 26-9 win over the Vikings.
Bell was given a massive workloard as his side led throughout the game, but he was held to just 3.2 yards per carry by a stout Minnesota front. He was also rendered ineffective in the passing game, failing to gain yardage on three of his receptions. Bell hasn't produced a monstrous fantasy outing just yet, but the large jump in usage was a positive sign for his prospects moving forward. He will look to break out in a more favorable matchup with the Bears next week.
More News
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Shows plenty of rust•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Expected to enter Week 1 at full speed•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Usage undetermined for season opener•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Ready for full workload•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Signs franchise tender•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Passes physical Friday•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...