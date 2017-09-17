Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Grinds out yardage in win over Vikings

Bell rushed 27 times for 87 yards and caught all four of his targets for another four yards in Sunday's 26-9 win over the Vikings.

Bell was given a massive workloard as his side led throughout the game, but he was held to just 3.2 yards per carry by a stout Minnesota front. He was also rendered ineffective in the passing game, failing to gain yardage on three of his receptions. Bell hasn't produced a monstrous fantasy outing just yet, but the large jump in usage was a positive sign for his prospects moving forward. He will look to break out in a more favorable matchup with the Bears next week.