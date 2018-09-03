Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Hasn't signed franchise tender yet

GM Kevin Colbert relayed that as of Monday morning, Bell "has not signed his franchise tender and rejoined his teammates," the Steelers' official site reports.

While this is a situation that could quickly change, for now the team is preparing for Sunday's opener versus the Browns with the players currently on hand. James Conner, rookie Jaylon Samuels and Steven Ridley are currently the Steelers' available backs, with Conner the favorite to draw the Week 1 start if Bell is not available.