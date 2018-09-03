Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Hasn't signed franchise tender yet
GM Kevin Colbert relayed that as of Monday morning, Bell "has not signed his franchise tender and rejoined his teammates," the Steelers' official site reports.
While this is a situation that could quickly change, for now the team is preparing for Sunday's opener versus the Browns with the players currently on hand. James Conner, rookie Jaylon Samuels and Steven Ridley are currently the Steelers' available backs, with Conner the favorite to draw the Week 1 start if Bell is not available.
More News
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not expected to practice Monday•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Denies report about impending return•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Expected back Monday•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: May not be restricted Week 1•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Expects to join Steelers before Week 1•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Doesn't get new contract•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Projecting 49ers without McKinnon
Heath Cummings takes a look at what to expect in San Francisco without Jerick McKinnon.
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
How does Gates affect Chargers?
Antonio Gates finally re-signed with the Chargers, which has limited impact on the Chargers...
-
Gates returns to Chargers
It doesn't come as much of a surprise, but the Chargers are bringing back Antonio Gates. Should...
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...