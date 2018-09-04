Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Hasn't spoken to Tomlin this week

Coach Mike Tomlin indicated that he hasn't spoken with Bell this week, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bell has not yet signed his franchise tender with the Steelers, which is less-than-optimal with regard to his Week 1 status, but if he does so by Wednesday, then he can commence preparations for Sunday's season opener against the Browns. If Bell's absence lingers, James Conner would be in line for the start at running back for Pittsburgh this weekend.