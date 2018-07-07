Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Likelihood of a hold out increasing
Bell could elect to hold out of training camp if a new contract isn't done by July 16, according to Joe Rutter of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
With little over one week until the extension deadline, Bell still has not signed his franchise tender, and appears poised for a second straight holdout. He and the Steelers should still be able to come to terms on a deal, with Bell seeking a long-term contract around $17 million per season compared to the $14.55 million tender currently on the table.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best 2018 fantasy football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Landry
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Aaron Jones gets two-game suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Green Bay backfield with Jamaal Williams, Ty Montgomery and Aaron...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR
It's OK to start your PPR draft with three running backs. It may even be advisable if you have...
-
Picking No. 2 in PPR
Picking from No. 2 overall in PPR is a piece of cake -- you'll start with either Todd Gurley...
-
Picking No. 3 in PPR
Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build a team from the No. 3 overall spot in a PPR league,...