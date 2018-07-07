Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Likelihood of a hold out increasing

Bell could elect to hold out of training camp if a new contract isn't done by July 16, according to Joe Rutter of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

With little over one week until the extension deadline, Bell still has not signed his franchise tender, and appears poised for a second straight holdout. He and the Steelers should still be able to come to terms on a deal, with Bell seeking a long-term contract around $17 million per season compared to the $14.55 million tender currently on the table.