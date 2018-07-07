Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Likelihood of a holdout increasing

Bell could elect to hold out of training camp if a new contract isn't done by July 16, according to Joe Rutter of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

With just over one week until the extension deadline, Bell still has not signed his franchise tender, and appears poised for a second straight holdout. He and the Steelers should still be able to come to terms on a deal, with Bell seeking a long-term contract around $17 million per season compared to the $14.55 million tender currently on the table.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • Leveon-bell-steelers-2017-150.jpg

    Picking No. 1 in PPR

    It's OK to start your PPR draft with three running backs. It may even be advisable if you have...

  • todd-gurley-rams.jpg

    Picking No. 2 in PPR

    Picking from No. 2 overall in PPR is a piece of cake -- you'll start with either Todd Gurley...

  • jerick-mckinnon.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build a team from the No. 3 overall spot in a PPR league,...