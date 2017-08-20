Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: May report after preseason Week 3
Bell (groin) is expected to sit out preseason Week 3 but could report to the Steelers shortly thereafter, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
After this Sunday's matchup with the Falcons, the Steelers' third outing of the preseason falls on Saturday, Aug. 26, or just more than two weeks before the regular-season opener. Even if Bell does return to the team during the final week of August, he's unlikely to log any snaps in the final exhibition due to his standing in the offense. Before he can proceed to preparation for Week 1, though, he must sign the $12.12 franchise tag tender that's been on the table since Feb. 27.
