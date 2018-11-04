Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: No word on potential return
Bell (contract dispute) has yet to provide the Steelers with a definitive timeline for his return to the team, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
While Bell nor his agent haven't outlined their plans, the expectation remains that the running back with sign his franchise tender on or before Nov. 13, a day after the Week 10 games conclude. That's the last date Bell could sign while still being eligible to play this season and thus retaining free-agency status during the upcoming offseason. As La Canfora notes, the NFL's collective bargaining agreement stipulates that a player must only sign his contract by that Nov. 13 deadline to maintain eligibility, so there's a chance that Bell may not actually report to the team until as late as Nov. 17, one day prior to the Week 11 game against the Jaguars. If Bell opts to go that route, it's hard to imagine the Steelers making him active for the game against Jacksonville, given his lack of practice time in advance. More clarity on Bell's messy situation should come soon, but his window for making a fantasy impact is getting smaller with each day he remains away from the Steelers, especially with James Conner performing productively in his stead.
More News
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not present for Week 9 prep•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Won't be dealt before deadline•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Officially out for Week 8•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not reporting this week•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not at team facility Monday•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Discussing two-week roster exemption•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...