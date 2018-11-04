Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: No word on potential return

Bell (contract dispute) has yet to provide the Steelers with a definitive timeline for his return to the team, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

While Bell nor his agent haven't outlined their plans, the expectation remains that the running back with sign his franchise tender on or before Nov. 13, a day after the Week 10 games conclude. That's the last date Bell could sign while still being eligible to play this season and thus retaining free-agency status during the upcoming offseason. As La Canfora notes, the NFL's collective bargaining agreement stipulates that a player must only sign his contract by that Nov. 13 deadline to maintain eligibility, so there's a chance that Bell may not actually report to the team until as late as Nov. 17, one day prior to the Week 11 game against the Jaguars. If Bell opts to go that route, it's hard to imagine the Steelers making him active for the game against Jacksonville, given his lack of practice time in advance. More clarity on Bell's messy situation should come soon, but his window for making a fantasy impact is getting smaller with each day he remains away from the Steelers, especially with James Conner performing productively in his stead.