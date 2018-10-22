Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not at team facility Monday
Bell (contract dispute) didn't report to the Steelers' facility Monday for the start of the team's preparations for their Week 8 matchup with the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
There had been murmurs earlier in the month that suggested Bell would be back with the Steelers during their Week 7 pass, but that ultimately never came to pass. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported Sunday that Bell has been in contact with Pittsburgh about a return, but it appears only the running back and his representatives know when he'll actually report to the team. Bell's absence Monday suggests it's likely that his holdout will extend through Week 8, though the situation will still be worth monitoring the next few days to ensure that's the case. James Conner is tentatively in line to shoulder another substantial workload Sunday against the Browns.
