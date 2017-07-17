Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not close to new deal ahead of deadline

Bell (groin) has until 4:00 p.m. EDT on Monday to secure a long-term contract with the Steelers, but an agreement isn't considered imminent, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bell and the Steelers are likely to be in negotiations up to the bitter end of the deadline, but if he's unable to reach an agreement, he'll play the upcoming campaign under the franchise tag. That designation would guarantee Bell $12.12 million this season, but would leave both him and Pittsburgh to go through the same song and dance next offseason. After a few injury concerns through his first four years in the league, including a groin issue that Bell is aiming to overcome heading into training camp, long-term financial security is likely of paramount significance for the 25-year-old.