Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not currently discussing deal

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said the team has paused contract discussions with Bell to focus on free agency and the draft, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

The Steelers have until July 16 to sign Bell to a long-term contract, or else he'll play under the franchise tag for a second straight year. He recently said he doesn't intend to miss any games even if a deal isn't worked out, adding that he'd likely follow his path from last year when he waited until the preseason was over to report to the team. Bell disappointed in September and ultimately finished with what was easily his lowest yards per carry mark (4.0) since his rookie campaign, but he made it up to fantasy owners by piling up 321 carries, 85 receptions, 1,946 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns in 15 games. A long-term contract likely would lower Bell's 2018 cap number ($14.54 million) by quite a bit, giving the Steelers added flexibility for the upcoming season. The team already seems to be preparing for the possibility this will Bell's last year in Pittsburgh, showing serious interest in potential first-round pick Derrius Guice, according to ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler.