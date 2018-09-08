Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not expect to play Sunday

Bell (contract dispute) did not travel with the Steelers and is expected to miss Sunday's game in Cleveland, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Saturday's deadline for Bell to report has come without Bell showing up to the team's facilities. As a result, he will not travel with the team to Clevelend. His absence will reportedly cost him his Week 1 game check. Rookie James Connor is set to take on starting running back responsibilities as a result.