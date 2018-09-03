Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not expected to practice Monday
Bell (contract dispute) wasn't spotted at the Steelers' facility prior to the team's practice Monday, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.
While Bell previously missed training camp in 2017 before returning to the field for the season opener, it came after he reported to the team for its first practice of Week 1. Reports surfaced a few days earlier suggesting that Bell would follow a similar path this time around, but it appears the star running back will continue his holdout longer than anticipated. Even if Bell agrees to rejoin the Steelers later in the week and is deemed active for Sunday's matchup with the Browns, it's likely that his workload would be a bit more limited than usual, given the limited practice time he'll have had beforehand.
