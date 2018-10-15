Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not expected to report this week

Bell (contract dispute) isn't expected to report to the Steelers this week, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

There was an expectation that Bell would rejoin his teammates in Pittsburgh during the Steelers' Week 7 bye, but that may have been due to a lack of communication between player and team. A bit of evidence emerged Monday when Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Bell wasn't yet on the Steelers' premises. Whether or not Bell returns to the Steelers this week or at some unknown point in the future, the backfield has been in good hands during his absence. Currently, James Conner ranks fifth in the NFL with 453 rushing yards, to which he's tacked on 257 yards receiving and seven total touchdowns in six games.