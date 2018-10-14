Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not in communication with team

Though Bell plans to report to the Steelers during their Week 7 bye, team officials haven't been in communication with the running back, sources tell Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Since Bell hasn't formally reached out to club officials or his teammates, the Steelers aren't certain when exactly the running back will show up to team facilities during the upcoming week, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. If Bell holds true to his Week 7 deadline, he could report to the team between Monday and Oct. 22, which would still allow to him accrue a paycheck. Once Bell reports to the team, it's expected that he'll sign his $14.5 million franchise tender and officially end his holdout, but it's uncertain that he'll immediately gain a prominent role in the offense Week 8 against the Browns. In addition to shaking off any rust from his time away from the team, Bell will have to fend off James Conner, who has proven to be a viable replacement in his stead.