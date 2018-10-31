Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not present for start of Week 9

Bell (contract dispute) wasn't present at the Steelers' facility Wednesday for a team meeting, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It became apparent in the last week or so that Bell would remain away from the team through Tuesday's trade deadline, but it wasn't known exactly how he planned to proceed after ultimately staying put in Pittsburgh. Bell's continued absence from the team for its first practice of Week 9 ensures that he'll remain unavailable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, clearing the way for James Conner to once again lead the Steelers' backfield. It now looks increasingly likely that Bell's holdout will extend until Week 11, the latest date he could sign his franchise tender and still retain eligibility for unrestricted free agency in 2019.

