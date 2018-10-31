Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not present for Week 9 prep

Bell (contract dispute) wasn't present at the Steelers' facility Wednesday for their first practice of Week 9, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It became apparent coming out of the Steelers' Week 7 bye that Bell would remain away from the team through Tuesday's trade deadline, but it wasn't known how exactly he planned to proceed after he stuck around with Pittsburgh when the deadline passed. Bell's continued absence from the team for the start of Week 9 preparations ensures that he won't suit up in Sunday's game against the Ravens, clearing the way for James Conner to once again lead the Steelers' backfield. It now looks increasingly likely that Bell's holdout will extend until Week 11, the latest date he could sign his franchise tender and still retain eligibility for unrestricted free agency in 2019.