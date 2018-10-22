Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not reporting this week

Bell (contract dispute) won't report to the Steelers this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bell reportedly was expected to report during the Steelers' Week 7 bye, but with that in the rear-view mirror, the waiting game continues with one of the NFL's premier running backs. As Jay Glazer mentioned on Fox NFL Sunday, Bell has opened a line of communication with the Steelers based on whether the team will use a two-week roster exemption on him if he eventually rejoins the team. There's also the potential for a trade before next Tuesday's deadline, but for the time being he's employed in Pittsburgh. James Conner will continue to handle the bulk of the RB workload during Bell's holdout.

