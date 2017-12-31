Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Officially inactive Sunday vs. Browns
Bell (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns, Bob Labriola of the Steelers' official site reports.
With the Steelers expecting the Patriots to defeat the Jets on Sunday and secure home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, Pittsburgh will use Week 17 to rest several key regulars. Bell's absence likely clears the way for Stevan Ridley to serve as the team's lead back, with Fitzgerald Toussaint working in a complementary role. Bell concludes his regular season with 1,946 total yards, a career-high 85 receptions and 11 touchdowns across 15 games.
