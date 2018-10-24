Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Officially out for Week 8

Bell (contract dispute) didn't report to the Steelers for their team meeting Wednesday, officially ruling out any possibility of him making his season debut Sunday against the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It became fairly apparent Bell would miss another game after he failed to report Monday following the team's Week 7 bye, but his absence Wednesday for the Steelers' first practice of Week 8 confirms he'll remain out. Bell has reportedly been in communication with the Steelers regarding the team potentially extending him a two-week roster exemption once he reports, but it's unclear how receptive Pittsburgh is to that request. Another update on Bell's situation should come before or shortly after the Oct. 30 trade deadline, with most signs pointing to the running back ultimately staying put in Pittsburgh at this stage.