Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Officially out for Week 8
Bell (contract dispute) didn't report to the Steelers for their team meeting Wednesday, officially ruling out any possibility of him making his season debut Sunday against the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It became fairly apparent Bell would miss another game after he failed to report Monday following the team's Week 7 bye, but his absence Wednesday for the Steelers' first practice of Week 8 confirms he'll remain out. Bell has reportedly been in communication with the Steelers regarding the team potentially extending him a two-week roster exemption once he reports, but it's unclear how receptive Pittsburgh is to that request. Another update on Bell's situation should come before or shortly after the Oct. 30 trade deadline, with most signs pointing to the running back ultimately staying put in Pittsburgh at this stage.
More News
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not reporting this week•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not at team facility Monday•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Discussing two-week roster exemption•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Trade not expected•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not expected to report this week•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Doesn't report Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 8 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Fantasy football trade chart, Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 8 Preview
Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg, and Dave Richard preview a pivotal Week 8 of the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...
-
Streaming: Roll with Carr?
Heath Cummings says it's a rough week for streaming quarterbacks.