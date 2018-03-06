Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Officially tagged
Bell received the franchise tag prior to Tuesday's 4:00 p.m. EST deadline, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
The Steelers were never going to let Bell test the open market and still haven't been able to work out a long-term agreement. The two sides presumably will continue negotiations, with Bell eventually expected to stage a lengthy holdout if he's forced to play under the franchise tag for a second straight year. The tag is worth approximately $14.5 million, but the Steelers likely would reduce Bell's 2018 cap figure if they were to hammer out a multi-year deal before the July 16 deadline.
