Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Owner expects him to report by deadline
Owner Art Rooney II told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he believes Bell (contract dispute) will report to the Steelers by next Tuesday's deadline to sign the franchise tender. "I don't know what his plans are, but I would say at this point we expect him to come back next week," Rooney said of Bell on Thursday. "We know he's back in Pittsburgh and so we're hoping to have some communications with him over the weekend and we're kind of expecting he will be back next week."
Rumor and innuendo have dominated Bell's holdout, with a will-he-or-won't-he report to Pittsburgh hanging over the situation throughout the offseason and into the regular season. This week, though, the first signs emerged that the running back is preparing to report. On Monday, he tweeted "Fairwell (sic) Miami," referencing where he's been staying in shape while away from football. By Wednesday, Bell was spotted playing a game of pickup basketball in Pittsburgh, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Despite his presence within striking distance of the Steelers' facilities, he's missing his ninth consecutive game Thursday against the Panthers. While Bell plays out the string with the only team he's ever known, James Conner will continue to serve as the Steelers' workhorse back.
