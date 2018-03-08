Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Plans to play in 2018

Bell relayed Wednesday that he intends to play in 2018, be it under the Steelers' franchise tag or on a new long-term contract with the team, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The Steelers tagged Bell on Tuesday and the two parties now have until July 16 to work out an extension. In the event that a deal isn't worked out within that time frame, the running back noted that he's prepared to sit out training camp and other team activities, but confirmed his intention to make himself available to the Steelers in advance of Week 1 of the regular season. As Bell points out, such a scenario would be a "rerun of last year," in which the running back signed his franchise tender and reported to camp just in time to be available for Pittsburgh's season opener. With no reported injury concerns coming out Pittsburgh's divisional-round loss to the Jaguars in January, Bell is poised to approach the 2018 campaign healthy and in a Steelers jersey, though just how much preseason preparation he'll have with his teammates remains to be seen.