Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Plans to report Sept. 1
Bell tweeted that he will report to the Steelers on Sept. 1, giving him a little over a week to prepare for the regular-season opener against Cleveland on Sept. 10, NFL.com's Edward Lewis reports.
Kansas City's Eric Berry missed the entire preseason in a similar situation last year, but he at least returned to his team before its final exhibition contest, which allowed for two weeks of preparation. Bell, on the other hand, seemingly doesn't plan to sign his franchise tender in time to join practice before Pittsburgh's preseason finale next Thursday. Given that teams typically get at least two days off before they start Week 1 preparation, Bell essentially will have only five or six days of practice before he suits up for the opener. It's a bit of a concern, but not nearly enough to remove him from the elite tier of running backs. He's been working out on his own in Florida, presumably staying in tip-top shape for the start of the season. His groin surgery from March isn't believed to be a concern.
