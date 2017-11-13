Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Posts 112 total yards in win

Bell rushed 26 times for 80 yards and hauled in five of six targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Colts.

Bell saw a heavy workload on the ground for the fifth time in the last six contests. The sixth-year tailback has logged no less than 25 carries in those games, and although he's managed less than 4.0 yards per tote in the last three contests, the sheer volume he's seeing has helped him generate solid-to-spectacular fantasy production. As customary, Bell also retains a sizable role in the passing game, keeping him at elite status in all formats. He'll look to continue his strong stretch of play in just four days in a Thursday night Week 11 tilt versus the Titans.