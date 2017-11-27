Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Puts up 183 total yards
Bell rushed 20 times for 95 yards and caught 12 of 14 targets for 88 yards during Sunday's 31-28 victory over Green Bay.
Bell hadn't topped 3.8 yards per carry in the past four games, so his 4.8 mark Sunday was certainly a breath of fresh air. His stat line would've looked a little prettier had he found the end zone, too, but the Steelers decided to pass on the majority of their plays near the goal line. That led to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger having a four-touchdown evening, coming at Bell's statistical expense. His next chance to reach paydirt will come in Week 12 against a Bengals defense that is better at defending the air than the ground.
