Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Reaches paydirt three times

Bell rushed 13 times for 48 yards and two touchdowns while catching nine of 10 targets for 77 yards and another touchdown during Sunday's 39-38 victory over Baltimore.

Bell -- who entered the game averaging 3.9 carries on the season -- remained inefficient on the ground Sunday but, as usual, made up for it with his work in the passing game. The Michigan State product is now up to nine touchdowns on the year while sitting top five in the league in both rushing (1,105) and receiving yards (579) at his position. There's simply not many better fantasy options than Bell given his consistently heavy workload. As such, he'll likely be among the highest-owned players in DFS during his Week 15 matchup against a Patriots team that's allowed a league-high 5.1 yards per carry this season.