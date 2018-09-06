Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Remains away from team
Bell (contract dispute) could wait until Nov. 13 to sign his franchise tender and still accrue a full year of service time, which would allow him to hit free agency next March, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
As has been the case throughout the summer, Bell remained absent from practice Thursday, making it increasingly likely that he'll be inactive when the team begins its season Sunday in Cleveland. How long Bell intends to continue his holdout remains unknown, but his agent, Adisa Bakari, suggested his client might not be keen on reporting to the team anytime soon. While Bell will forfeit $853,000 for each week he misses, it may be a price the running back is willing to pay to preserve his long-term health heading into next spring, when he projects to have a robust market as a free agent. The Steelers reportedly have no plans to rescind Bell's franchise tag and are reluctant to trade him, and since a new contract can't be negotiated at this point either, it appears the team has little choice but to wait out the 26-year-old. So long as Bell's status remains in limbo, James Conner is expected to lead the Pittsburgh backfield.
More News
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Won't get franchise tag removed•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Week 1 status murky•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Return not imminent•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Absent again Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Still not with team•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Hasn't spoken to Tomlin this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.
-
What to do with Le'Veon Bell?
Le'Veon Bell is missing from the Steelers plans. When will he come back? Who knows?! Dave Richard...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Debating Mixon vs. Hunt for DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Kareem Hunt vs....
-
Nine things to know about Week 1
Heath Cummings tells you nine things you need to know for Week 1.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
Trying to move on (or move in on) Le'Veon Bell? Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart gives a baseline...