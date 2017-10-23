Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Remains productive

Bell rushed 35 times for 134 yards and secured all three of his targets for 58 yards during Sunday's 29-14 victory over the Bengals.

Although it wasn't the most efficient outing of his career, Bell was still fed enough touches to top 180 yards of total offense for the third time in four weeks. Unsurprisingly, he saw at least 38 combined carries plus targets in each of those contests, showing just how reliant the Steelers are in their two-time All-Pro tailback. Going forward, it only makes sense for Pittsburgh to continue approaching games with a plan to outlast opponents behind a heavy dose of Bell and its elite defensive unit. Despite having a tough matchup on deck against a Lions defense that's allowed the 10th-fewest rushing yards per game through Week 7, Bell remains one of the safest plays in the fantasy football.