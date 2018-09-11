Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Removed from Week 2 depth chart

The Steelers don't list Bell (contract dispute) on their depth chart ahead of the team's Week 2 matchup with the Chiefs, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

It represents an adjustment from how the Steelers had displayed their depth chart in advance of Week 1, when Bell was listed as the top running back with a 'has not signed franchise tender' designation. Bell remains listed on the Steelers' 53-man roster, but it doesn't seem as though the team is counting on the 26-year-old reporting to practice this week, with head coach Mike Tomlin stating Tuesday that "nothing has changed" regarding the three-time Pro Bowler's status, per Herbie Teope of NFL.com. With Bell seemingly intent on continuing his holdout, James Conner looks primed for another outing as the Steelers' lead back after earning 36 touches (31 carries, five receptions) in the season-opening 21-21 tie against the Browns.