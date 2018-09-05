Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Return not imminent

Bell's agent, Adisa Bakari, hinted Wednesday morning that the running back might not sign his franchise tender in short order, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

This non-specific nugget supports the notion that Bell is trending toward not being ready to play in Week 1 and can't be considered a lock to report to the Steelers this week. Things could of course change in a hurry, but the running back's continued absence as of Wednesday would seem to foreshadow James Conner drawing the start in Bell's place Sunday against the Browns. While Bakari wouldn't delve into Bell's rationale for not reporting to the Steelers this week, he suggested that the running back is intent on getting to free agency healthy and isn't especially game for another 400-touch season. Whether that leads to Bell missing Week 1, or any time beyond that, remains to be seen, but the way this situation is playing out has resulted in Conner's fantasy stock rising by the hour.