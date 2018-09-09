Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Return timetable unclear
Though Bell has yet to sign his franchise tender as of Week 1, ESPN's Adam Schefter relays that "multiple sources around the league believe that (the running back) will join the Steelers sometime before the end of September."
That's a vague enough timetable to leave open the possibility that Bell could report as soon as this coming week, though such an outcome can't be counted on. The scenario presented by Schefter does at least suggest that that Bell's absence won't linger into worst-case territory. In the meantime, the running back is slated to be docked $853,000 for each game that he misses, with James Conner in line to handle the team's starting running back duties.
