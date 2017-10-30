Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Scores despite inefficiency in victory
Bell rushed 25 times for 76 yards and a touchdown while catching two of three targets for an additional five yards during Sunday's 20-15 victory over the Lions.
The Lions entered Sunday's game having allowed just 3.7 yards per rush, the fifth-lowest mark in the league. Thus, it's fair to give Bell a pass for his inefficient outing that was salvaged by a five-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Having now seen at least 25 carries in five of eight games this season, Bell approaches the Steelers' Week 9 bye with one of the highest floors in fantasy football and will likely be one of the most popular DFS plays in Week 10 against a porous Indianapolis defense.
