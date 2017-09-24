Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Scores first touchdown of 2017

Bell rushed 15 times for 61 yards and a touchdown while catching six of seven targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 23-17 overtime loss to the Bears.

Bell found pay dirt for the first time this season on a one-yard plunge in the third quarter and approached 100 total yards despite being largely contained once again. His season average of 3.5 yards per carry represents a major drop from the 25-year-old running back's 4.9 mark from each of the previous two campaigns. Even so, Bell's heavy workload and involvement in the passing game makes him an elite option every week.