Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Sees hope in negotations

Bell said his contract negotiations with the Steelers are a lot closer than they were last year, NFL.com's Chris Wesseling reports.

Bell made similar comments in January but then said in March that he's prepared to follow the same path as last season when he reported to the team Sept. 1. He's scheduled to earn $14.54 million in 2018 under the franchise tag, with a July 16 deadline to reach terms on an extension. The Steelers already have a lot of money invested in their offense between Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and a veteran O-line, but they could still find a way to pay Bell if they're comfortable relying on young, inexpensive players at TE and WR (besides Brown). Bell's fantasy owners would like to see an extension, considering the 26-year-old back struggled in September last year after sitting out training camp and the preseason. He rebounded from the slow start with 1,710 scrimmage yards, 72 receptions and 10 touchdowns over his final 12 regular-season games, then went for 155 and two scores in a playoff loss to Jacksonville.