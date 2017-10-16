Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Sets season high in rushing Sunday

Bell carried 32 times for 179 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's game against the Chiefs. He also caught three of six targets for 12 more yards in the 19-13 win.

Bell gashed the hosts early and often in this one, averaging an impressive 5.6 yards per carry against one of the top run defenses in the NFL. He posted his highest rushing output of the season and scored his fourth touchdown in the last four games with a three-yard plunge at the start of the second quarter. Bell has produced at en elite level over that aforementioned stretch, averaging 142 scrimmage yards per game on a whopping 120 touches. He will look to continue this stellar run of form next week against the Bengals.