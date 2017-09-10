Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Shows plenty of rust

Bell rushed for 32 yards on 10 carries and added 15 yards on three catches in Sunday's win over the Browns.

Any hope that Bell could burst out and be his typical, dominant self on Sunday despite an offseason away from the team was extinguished early on Sunday. Bell didn't record a play of more than three yards until almost halftime and his 47 total yards were a career low. While Bell is far too talented to continue this level of play, it's fair to wonder how long fantasy owners that invested premium picks in Bell will have to wait before enjoying the expected a return on their investment.