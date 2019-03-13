Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Signing with Jets

Bell agreed to a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Earlier Tuesday the Jets gave Bell a deadline to decide if he would sign with them, and Bell finally came to terms with $13.125 million per year. Bell held out the entire 2018 season despite having a $14.54 million tender on the table, but this deal gives the versatile back more long-term security even if it's at a lower annual rate. Bell averaged 141.8 scrimmage yards per game over his last two campaigns, but he hasn't played an NFL snap since the 2017 season. He'll be the clear-cut No. 1 running back for the Jets, which will boost Sam Darnold's value moving forward.

