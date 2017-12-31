Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Slated to sit out Sunday vs. Browns
The Steelers will rest Bell and a number of key starters Sunday against the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Steelers likely won't relay official word regarding Bell's status until after the team releases its inactive list about 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. EST kickoff, but Rapoport's report that the running back will be held out aligns with what teammate Marcus Gilbert said following Thursday's practice. Bell was a limited participant Thursday and sat out the entirety of Friday's practice for a non-injury related reason, adding further credence to the notion that he'll sit out Week 17 with Pittsburgh facing slim odds to claim the AFC's No. 1 overall seed, given the unlikelihood of the Patriots losing to the 5-10 Jets. Per Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network, Stevan Ridley is preparing for a sizable workload in Bell's stead Sunday, while fellow backup Fitzgerald Toussaint also expects to take on a heightened role in the backfield as a change-of-pace option.
