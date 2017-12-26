Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Solid effort in Week 16 win
Bell rushed 14 times for 69 yards and a touchdown while adding five catches for 28 yards on eight targets in Monday's 34-6 win over Houston.
Bell had a one-yard score vultured by fullback Roosevelt Nix in the second quarter, but got into the end zone himself on a 10-yard run in the third. He also led his team in targets, which will likely be the case until top receiver Antonio Brown (calf) returns. Pittsburgh clinched a first-round bye with this victory, but Bell should remain a valuable fantasy commodity against the winless Browns next week with the Steelers needing a win and a New England loss to the Jets to clinch home-field advantage.
