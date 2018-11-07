Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Spotted in Pittsburgh

Bell was spotted playing basketball Tuesday at a gym in Pittsburgh, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Bell announced his departure from Miami on Monday, leading to speculation he was headed back to Pittsburgh to rejoin the Steelers. He reportedly hasn't been in contact with the team, but his presence in the Pittsburgh area does hint at an intention to sign his franchise tender before the Tuesday deadline. James Conner is primed for another huge workload Thursday against the Panthers, with Bell potentially joining the team at some point shortly thereafter.

