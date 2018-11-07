Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Spotted in Pittsburgh
Bell was spotted playing basketball Tuesday at a gym in Pittsburgh, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Bell announced his departure from Miami on Monday, leading to speculation he was headed back to Pittsburgh to rejoin the Steelers. He reportedly hasn't been in contact with the team, but his presence in the Pittsburgh area does hint at an intention to sign his franchise tender before the Tuesday deadline. James Conner is primed for another huge workload Thursday against the Panthers, with Bell potentially joining the team at some point shortly thereafter.
More News
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Still not in touch with team•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not expected back this week•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: No word on potential return•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not present for Week 9 prep•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Won't be dealt before deadline•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Officially out for Week 8•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dion Lewis has found his footing, and he's looking to extend his hot streak in Week 10 against...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 10 Streaming Options
Looking for a bye week replacement? Heath Cummings has you covered with Week 10 streaming...
-
Week 10 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...