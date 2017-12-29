Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Status remains uncertain for Week 17

Bell (non-injury) didn't practice Friday but doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Browns,

There have been rumblings Bell won't be out there Week 17, despite the rushing title and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs on the line. His downturn in practice reps the past two days also indicate the Steelers are preparing his backups for the lead role in the regular-season finale. In the event Bell takes a seat this weekend, Stevan Ridley likely would be the primary beneificiary, but Fitzgerald Toussaint should get in the act as well.