Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Steelers actively shopping Bell

While no deal is imminent, the Steelers' stance has shifted from "begrudgingly listening to offers for Bell" to "actively shopping him," Fox's Jay Glazer reports.

The big problem for any possible deal is that the acquiring team can't talk with Bell or his agent about a contract extension before making the trade, so it has to be viewed as a one-season rental. Moreover, it's not a guarantee that Bell would even report to the new team immediately upon a trade.