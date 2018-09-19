Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Still away from team

As of Wednesday, Bell (contract dispute) has not reported to the Steelers, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.

With Bell still listed on the Steelers' official site as a "Reserve/Franchise Player" in advance of Monday night's game against the Buccaneers, there's still no timetable for the running back's return to the team. In the meantime, James Conner will continue to head the Pittsburgh backfield, with Stevan Ridley on hand to serve in a clear-cut backup role.