Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Still away from team
As of Wednesday, Bell (contract dispute) has not reported to the Steelers, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.
With Bell still listed on the Steelers' official site as a "Reserve/Franchise Player" in advance of Monday night's game against the Buccaneers, there's still no timetable for the running back's return to the team. In the meantime, James Conner will continue to head the Pittsburgh backfield, with Stevan Ridley on hand to serve in a clear-cut backup role.
More News
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Still away from team•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Removed from Week 2 depth chart•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Return timetable unclear•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Remains away from team as of Week 1•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Still away from team as of Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg presents his start and sit calls for Week 3 of the NFL season.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Ajayi speculation and Steelers drama
Heath Cummings has you covered with everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.
-
Week 3 streaming options
Heath Cummings tells you to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick this week and offers options at tight end,...
-
Week 3 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...