Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Still away from team as of Thursday
The Steelers are prepared to play their season opener against the Browns on Sunday without Bell, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
With Thursday's practice in the books, Bell's window to prepare for Week 1 action seems almost entirely closed. While his situation could play out in a variety of ways, the fact that he's not yet with the team opens the door for James Conner to draw the start at running back this weekend. As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network notes, a Saturday arrival on Bell's part would allow him to receive his Week 1 game check, but so far there's no word as to when the running back plans to re-join the team.
