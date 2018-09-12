Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Still away from team
As of Wednesday morning, Bell has yet to re-join the Steelers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Currently listed by the team as a "Reserve/Franchise Player," Bell still hasn't sign his franchise tender. Until he does so and reports, the Steelers will continue to start James Conner at running back.
