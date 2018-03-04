Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Still far apart in talks
Bell and the Steelers have yet to make major progress on a contract extension, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reports.
Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said he hopes to sign Bell to an extension before the deadline for applying the franchise tag at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. Pittsburgh can still use the tag and continue negotiating after that point, but it's a scenario both sides presumably hope to avoid. Bell is targeting a contract that would comfortably make him the NFL's highest paid running back in terms of average annual value, though a $14.5 million franchise tag technically would accomplish the same thing, just without the long-term security.
