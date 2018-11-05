Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Still not in touch with team

Though Bell -- who has been working out in Miami of late -- tweeted "Farewell Miami" earlier Monday, the Steelers still haven't heard from the running back, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Meanwhile, the team is preparing for Thursday night's game against the Panthers and with Bell still not in the fold, James Conner is in line to head the team's backfield once again in Week 10. Beyond that, Bell is subject to a deadline of Nov. 13 to report to the Steelers in order to play this season. Week 11 is thus a pivotal juncture in terms of Bell's status and concrete news pertaining to that could arrive any day now.