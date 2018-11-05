Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Still not in touch with team
Though Bell -- who has been working out in Miami of late -- tweeted "Farewell Miami" earlier Monday, the Steelers still haven't heard from the running back, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Meanwhile, the team is preparing for Thursday night's game against the Panthers and with Bell still not in the fold, James Conner is in line to head the team's backfield once again in Week 10. Beyond that, Bell is subject to a deadline of Nov. 13 to report to the Steelers in order to play this season. Week 11 is thus a pivotal juncture in terms of Bell's status and concrete news pertaining to that could arrive any day now.
More News
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not expected back this week•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: No word on potential return•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not present for Week 9 prep•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Won't be dealt before deadline•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Officially out for Week 8•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not reporting this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patterson now eligible at RB
The Patriots are using Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back, so CBS is allowing Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 10
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.